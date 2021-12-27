The Caribbean Pays Tribute To Desmond Tutu As His Funeral Is Announced

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 27, 2021: The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Caribbean leaders are among those globally paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who passed away on Sunday at age 90.

CARICOM in a statement said it is “profoundly saddened” by the death of the first black Archbishop of South Africa,who became one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad for his fight again apartheid and the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

“Archbishop Tutu’s strong moral voice was a very significant factor in the successful struggle against the brutal racist policy of apartheid in his homeland,” CARICOM said in a statement. “His compassionate leadership of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the sensitive transition period that followed the end of apartheid further elevated his national and global esteem. Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Laureate, will be remembered as an indefatigable fighter for human rights, justice, equality and the environment whose unquestioned integrity cements his legacy as a global icon.”

“Desmond Tutu is one of my personal heroes. We mourn his passing, but his life, work, and example give us much to celebrate and emulate. He is a man of peace, dignity and goodwill; a man of God who, with grace and humility, overcame a system of oppression and cruelty,” tweeted Jamaica PM Andrew Holness. “May his soul Rest In Peace and his example shine eternally.”

“Thank you for inspiring my generation, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Your work on human rights & anti-apartheid awakened & helped shaped the consciousness of many Caribbean Leaders,” tweeted St. Lucia PM Philip J. Pierre. “May we continue in your good stead, paying heed to your spiritual teachings. Rest in peace.”

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu helped liberate his country from apartheid and worked tirelessly for peace, love and compassion,” Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Braved Davis tweeted. “Nelson Mandela said Tutu was “never afraid”. The moral conscience of the world, his impact reached far beyond South Africa’s borders. We have lost a giant.”

Tutu had been ailing for some time. His death was due to complications from cancer, which he had been diagnosed with in 1997.

Bells at the cathedral where Archbishop Tutu led marches and campaigns against South Africa’s apartheid will ring on five consecutive days to mourn his death.

Thabo Makgoba, the archbishop of Cape Town, announced that the bells of St. George’s Anglican Cathedral will ring for 10 minutes at midday for five days to mark Tutu’s death.

He will be laid to rest on Jan. 1st with just 100 people allowed in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

