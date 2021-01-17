The assailants are not afraid of the police in Los Guaricanos

“Muggings happen around here all the time, to women who go and come back from work mostly in the morning,” said one of the residents. Santo Domingo, D.R. In Los Guaricanos, there is no time to be afraid. The wave of assaults in this area of North Santo Domingo has citizens terrified to leave their homes. The event that occurred around 7:20 am on Saturday has further exposed the situation. Three men attacked two police officers, leaving one of them in a critical state. They are David Berroa, who is fighting for his life at the Ney Arias Lora hospital after one of the assailants shot him in the head, and Jari Guante, who has already been released. The incident left one of the assailants shot in the arm, […]