The 10 Best Fine Dining Restaurants In The Caribbean  

By NAN Lifestyle Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022: The Caribbean may have no Michelin-star restaurants, but it definitely has some amazing fine dining restaurants that you should know. Here are the Top 10 as voted on by TripAdvisor readers for 2022.

10: Bushbar

Located in the Geejam Hotel in Port Antonio, Jamaica, Bushbar offers Jamaican fusion dishes like such as Red Stripe Battered Fish And Chips, Mento Stew, Jamaican Red Pea Soup, Jerk Chicken Pasta, Jerk Marinated Rack Of Lamb, Caribbean Curry Shrimp and Warm Bread Pudding. You can wash all that down with a long cocktail menu to choose from including drinks like Rum Sizzle and Screw You.

9: Champers Restaurant

Champers Restaurant in Christ Church Parish, Barbados takes the 9th spot. Overlooking the Caribbean sea, the restaurant offers local and international dishes including Coconut Shrimp And Oven Roasted Barracuda.

8: Montserrat Manor Restaurant

Located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Montserrat Manor Restaurant took the eighth spot. It offers a fusion of fresh local seafood combined with an international list of dishes. However, the Grilled Spanish Octopus, Home Made Empanadas, Local Catch Croquettes as well as Home Made Empanadas and the Local Catch of the day steamed, grilled or fried are sure to thrill as are desserts like the Mocaccino cheesecake or the Ferrero bomb.

7: PRIME at Paradise Point

PRIME at Paradise Point in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands ranks at number 7 and is more of an American, Steakhouse and Seafood restaurant. The menu includes local Caribbean lobster; grilled Spanish octopus and whole fried snapper.

6. The Wine Cellar

Taking the 6th spot is The Wine Cellar in Willemstad, Curacao. It features a mix of international cuisine with a Caribbean flair, including dishes like Carpaccio of Red-Tuna; Escargots ‘Alsace,’ ‘Foie Gras’ Pate, Coquilles St. Jacques’ and Sole ‘Meunière’ Fillets.

5: JAX Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar

Located in Maho, St Martin / St Maarten, JAX Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar takes the fifth spot on the list. It features a an international menu that includes French and Caribbean dishes such as Caramelized French Onion soup, Chef’s Bisque, Black Truffle Pasta, Rack of Lamb and vegetable Risotto.

4: Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico takes the fourth spot for its five-course menu that includes wine pairing. Dishes include Fluke sashimi, Risotto of Lobster, Curried Golden Lentil Meatballs, The Three Pigs and Warm Fig and Almond Cake.

3: Bistrot Caraibes

Taking the third spot is Bistrot Caraibes in Grand Case, St Martin/St Maarten, which features French, Seafood and European dishes such as Traditionnelle cassolette d’escargot à l’ail; Caviar d’aubergines et crabe aux petits légumes croquants et son pistou, Langouste de la fontaine, grillée, thermidor ou Provençale and Magret de canard poêlé, petits légumes, aigre doux au miel, gratin de pomme de terre.

2: Senses Fine Dining

Senses Dining in Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba is the second-best restaurant in the Caribbean. The restaurant features only an 8-course Fine Dining Experience at USD $125 plus taxes per guest and includes a welcome glass of prosecco. Maximum capacity is 16 guests at one daily seating beginning at 7 PM, Monday through Sunday.

1: Ocean Z Restaurant

And the number one restaurant in the Caribbean is Ocean Z in Noord, Aruba. It is known for its Caribbean, seafood and international dishes that includes Pumpkin Soup, Escargots a la Bourguignonne, Barramundi, Porcini Risotto, Sea Food Paella and Surf & Turf Lobster.