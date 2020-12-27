Temperatures approaching zero degrees (32°F) in mountainous areas of the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR This weekend temperatures have dropped to five degrees Celsius (41°F) in Constanza and Valle Nuevo, according to reports from the National Meteorology Office (Onamet). Last night’s report specified that in Constanza, the minimum temperatures remain between five and ten degrees (41-50°F). Simultaneously, in the mountainous areas of Santiago, Monsignor Nouel, and Peravia, they range between 19 and 20 degrees (66-68°F). Since the middle of this month, temperatures have dropped considerably in those areas, reported meteorologist Heriberto Fabián. He explained that it is typical for temperatures to fall to almost zero (32°F) at this time in those areas. He explained that what has caused temperatures to drop the most is the arrival of cold fronts, of which several have appeared in recent days. “A week ago, when the […]