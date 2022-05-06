Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mother Sara Molina, Daughter Injured In Car Crash

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been considered a talented artist by his fans. However, Sara Molina, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his six-year-old daughter, thinks he is a trouble maker who she would much rather not be involved in her child’s upbringing.

Their daughter, Saraiyah, who is Tekashi’s first of two children, has been isolated from her father because of her mother’s concerns about his character. The rapper is so out of touch with his child and her mother that he was not even aware that they were involved in an accident over the Easter weekend.

According to the reports, Sara, 26, was traveling in an Uber in New York with her sister and her daughter. The driver of their vehicle was cut off, and their vehicle was rear-ended, which resulted in them being hospitalized.

The ambulance arrived on the scene, and upon examination, it was revealed that Saraiyah was experiencing pain in her arm. Her mother and aunt both suffered from whiplash. Molina, who has a history of multiple sclerosis, also suffered a concussion which is having lasting effects on the Instagram influencer.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, told TMZ that he was totally unaware of the incident and stated that he would be reaching out to Molina’s mother to get more information.

Sara Molina

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Sara Molina‘s relationship dates back to 2011, when they met through a mutual friend. At the time, Molina was 16 years old. Their relationship continued for a few years, and Molina showed her support to Hernandez before and during the formative years of his rap career. In October 2015, Molina and Hernandez welcomed their daughter, Saraiyah. Sometime after, the couple called it quits and continued to co-parent.

After 6ix9ine’s incarceration in 2018, it was revealed that he secretly fathered another child with a woman named Layna. A disgruntled Layna then took to Instagram to call out 6ix9ine for his absence in his daughter’s life (while incarcerated).

She wrote, “I’m a mother and I’m angryyyyyy. @6ix9ine worried about grabbing a dirty fake butt that he probably gave BV during a jail visit instead of meeting your beautiful daughter and holding her while she’s an infant you dummyyyyyy.”

Molina has also had her fair share of issues with Tekashi throughout the years. A few years ago, Molina spoke out regarding the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of him, detailing an incident in Dubai in 2018 where the “FEFE” rapper reportedly beat her for 2 hours and then sexually assaulted her.

In November 2018, Hernandez was arrested for racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to murder.