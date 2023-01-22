Teen driver in custody after pedestrian killed in Leonora accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedestrian on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara) on Saturday.

Dead is 78-year-old Bernard Marshall, of Norton Street, Georgetown.

The accident occurred at about 18:45hrs Saturday evening involving a motorcar, #PTT 5545, which was being driven by a 17-year-old male of Block’ X’ Cornelia Ida, WCD.

According to police reports, the motorcar was heading East along the Northern side of the road at a normal rate of speed due to the heavy rainfall at the time, when the pedestrian walked from South to North across the road – allegedly with a Banks Beer bottle in his hand – into the path of the motorcar.

“The teen driver alleged that upon seeing the pedestrian, he swerved left to avoid him, but despite his effort, the right-side front fender collided with the pedestrian, causing him to fall to the road surface and receive a laceration to his left elbow,” the police say.

The injured man was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by a passerby. He was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was further treated and pronounced dead by a doctor.

The body was later taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary at Best Village, West Coast Demerara, for storage and Post Mortem Examination.

The teenage driver was subsequently taken to the Leonora Police Station, where he was placed into custody, and the vehicle was lodged to be examined by the Licensing and Certifying Officer.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and the result was found to be 0.00 BAC.

NewsAmericasNow.com