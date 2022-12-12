Teen boy allegedly stabbed to death by another during fight in St Mary Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly fatally stabbed by another teenager during a fight amid a game of football along the beach in Pagee, Port Maria, St Mary on Sunday.

The deceased is Rushawn Scott of Cox Street, Port Maria.

Police reports are that about 3:50 pm on Sunday, Scott was among a group of persons playing a game of football, when an argument developed between him and another male teen.

The dispute later escalated into a fight between the two males, during which a knife was used to stab Scott in the left side of his chest.

He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged attacker was subsequently arrested, and is expected to be questioned in relation to the development.