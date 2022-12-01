Taxi protest fizzles as many drivers ignore the call to stay home Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A hurriedly called protest by One Voice Association of Transport Investors and Operators over the length of time the Government is taking to grant a traffic ticket amnesty fizzled out on Thursday.

One Voice Association of Transport Investors and Operators on Wednesday called for taxi and bus drivers across the country to withdraw their services for two days to force the government to move quickly on the matter.

However, the move was not supported by other major associations representing transport operators, preventing it from picking up steam.

Communication Director for One Voice Oscar Finnikin said on Thursday afternoon that approximately 90 per cent of taxi operators were out.

“Only 10 per cent is staying home [in some places], and in some areas, it can be said that there is a full 100 per cent of operators that are working. So the stay-home order that was given by the One Voice organisation has not been accepted by the members,” Finnikin said.

Two weeks ago, bus and taxi drivers withdrew their services, forcing some schools and businesses to close their doors.

Private sector organisations had reported then that the country lost around 50 per cent of production during the two-day protest.

Transport operators have been seeking a traffic ticket amnesty ahead of Thursday’s deadline for the implementation of a system, which would see people with outstanding tickets facing detention and loss of their licence.

