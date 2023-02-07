Tammy Rivera Calls Diplo A Hater For Comment About Beyonce Grammy Win

Tammy Rivera has accused EDM Pop producer Diplo of being a “hater” after Beyoncé fans accused him of saying that the artist bought a Grammy award.

Beyoncé broke another record on Sunday as she won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony. The moment marked another great milestone for Beyoncé, who earned a record-breaking 32 awards over her 22-year-old career and earned her the title of all-time awards champ of the Recording Industry Association of America.

Beyoncé’s fans celebrated the win, but many, including her husband, Jay-Z, felt that the artist was cheated out of another award- Album of the Year for her project, Renaissance. Fans online theorized that Beyoncé was cheated out of the award, and it seems that some felt that Diplo was one of those who hated to see the artist winning.

A video shared by a fan online showed the moment Beyoncé was named the winner of the EDM award, and the camera also showed Diplo mouthing something as he clapped for the singer. In the video, the fan interprets Diplo talking, “did he say they bought that?”.

Tammy Rivera also reacted to the video by writing on Instagram Story that Diplo was hating on Queen Bey. “If she bought that why not buy album of the year??? HATER,” she wrote along with the “congratulations” and the bee emoji.

Diplo was nominated for Best Dance/ Electronic Recording Grammy award for ‘” Don’t Forget My Love” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at this year’s award but did not win in either of the categories.

Despite the video, it seems that some fans felt that the producer was not being malicious as he previously worked with Beyoncé on several releases of her 2016 albums Lemonade and Run The World (Girls) in 2011.

“Some grown woman need to grow up he said I’m apart of that,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“He said she broke that,” another said.

“That’s not an Edm record it should have not been in that category. Hence why he said they bought it,” another person wrote.