Taliban FM begins first visit by senior Afghan leader to India since 2021 

Afghanistan’s United Nations-sanctioned foreign minister has arrived in India, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021, following the withdrawal of United States-led forces and the fall of Kabul.

Amir Khan Muttaqi’s trip on Thursday was made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver and is expected to be closely watched by India’s regional foe Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a “warm welcome”.

Muttaqi, who met with India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with its external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but trade and security are likely to be at the forefront, although India has not extended its formal recognition to the Taliban government yet.

The trip highlights Taliban efforts to expand engagement with regional powers in a quest for economic ties and eventual diplomatic recognition.

Muttaqi’s visit follows meetings in Russia – the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.

India has long hosted tens of thousands of Afghans, many who fled the country after the Taliban returned to power.

Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi shut in 2023, although consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad still operate limited services.

India says its mission in Kabul is limited to coordinating humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, Muttaqi attended a regional meeting in Moscow where Afghanistan’s neighbours, including India, Pakistan, Iran, China and several Central Asian countries, issued a joint statement opposing the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in the region.

The statement, a rare showing of a unified front, was regarded as a signal of opposition to US President Donald Trump’s stated objective to retake control of the Bagram military base near Kabul.