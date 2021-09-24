Taiwan says China is a ‘bully’ after one of the largest PLA warplane incursions yet

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, anti-submarine planes and airborne early warning and control planes, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups — one of 19 planes and a second cohort of five jets that came later in the day.

A map released by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry showed some Chinese aircraft, including H-6 bombers, flying around the southern part of Taiwan, and angling up to the island’s east.

In response, the ministry said radio warnings were issued and air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity.

The incursions did not violate Taiwan’s sovereign airspace, which extends 12 nautical miles from its coast. The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated area of airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location and air traffic control of aircraft in the interest of the country’s national security.”

Read More