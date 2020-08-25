Surprise visits by Danilo Medina did not impact enough and left commitments of more than RD $ 61 billion

MAO, Valverde. – The Dominican Government, through the Administrative Ministry of the Presidency, will integrate a team of supervisors to survey with the entities linked to the surprise visits made by the then President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, which left commitments pending for more than RD $ 61 billion, with no expected results. The information was provided by the administrative vice minister of the Presidency, José Jáquez, who affirmed that the 290 so-called surprise visits were a model that, beyond strengthening the national productive structure, broke with the scheme of the various sectors, without having had enough impact. “The productive sectors cannot be strengthened by breaking the institutional framework of government entities; On the contrary, it makes the visits that never surprised valid, because they were programmed, ”said the […]