World News
Surge in Israeli attacks on Gaza City, casualties overwhelm hospital
04 December 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- An Israeli drone attack on a food distribution point and a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has killed at least five people, including four children.
- At least three medics have been wounded in a drone attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya town, the fifth by Israel’s military on the medical facility in recent weeks.
Related News
18 November 2024
G20 summit in Brazil: What’s on the agenda, and why it matters
28 November 2024
How does Trump envoy Keith Kellogg want to end the Russia-Ukraine war?
06 November 2024
Donald Trump claims US election victory after winning key swing states
30 November 2024