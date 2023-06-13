Sukihana Apeak Out After YK Osiris Forcibly Kissed Her: “I Am Hurt”

R&B singer YK Osiris is under fire after he was seen on camera forcibly grabbing and kissing Sukihana.

Sukihana was at The Crew League event in Atlanta with Lil Duval and another person. It appears she was judging an event and was flanked by Duval on her left and another man on her right when YK Osiris is seen on camera walking behind her and massaging her shoulders before proceeding to bend her head back and kiss her on the mouth.

A surprised Sukihana can be heard saying, “Who is that?”, “stop” and “No,” but Osiris ignored her protest and went on to grin at someone filming him as he forcibly kissed her on the mouth while she uncomfortably wriggled and tried to move her head away from him.

It seems that YK Osiris thought he was being funny as he grinned and laughed while no one stepped up to stop his assault.

Sukihana appeared shocked as Osiris walked away. Sukihana has not officially spoken about the incident, but it appears that she felt violated by the “Valentine” rapper as she revealed she has been crying all day.

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sukihana also shared in another tweet, “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”

The singer, however, received backlash from many who chose not to side with her because she had been seen on video twerking on a 10-year-old boy.

Osiris has not addressed the situation, but some persons defended Suki online.

In a post, Amber Rose called out the people around Suki who watched by sexually assaulted but did nothing.

“This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer!!! Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to “protect Black women”??? I cried watching that video and I’m sure a lot of women have as well,” Amber Rose wrote on Instagram.

Sukihana has since deleted her Twitter account as the backlash against YK Osiris mounts.