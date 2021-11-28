Study: financial situation of Dominican citizens is one of survival and vulnerability

The First Financial Health Study in the Dominican Republic 2021 showed that 8.9 million Dominicans have a survival or vulnerability financial situation. In addition, there are 30% within that percentage, equivalent to 3.1 million Dominican households, whose situation is financially vulnerable. This means that this segment does not achieve a minimally acceptable level of financial health in some or all of the eight variables considered in the study. The document released by Caudall, a platform made up of a team of market leaders, which seeks to transform the way people relate to money radically, explains that the study results show that the Financial Health Index is 54 points on a 100 point basis. According to the methodology, this indicates that, in general terms, Dominicans have survival finances. People’s financial health […]