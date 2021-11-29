Strong measures against the omicron variant recommended

Santo Domingo, DR The Dominican Republic must implement actions to prevent the entry or spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is more mutant than the predominant Delta, beyond prohibiting passengers’ access from five South African countries as was done. Several countries in Europe and America have closed their borders to passengers from South Africa since last weekend, and others are restricting the movement of their inhabitants at night, while scientists and the World Health Organization evaluate the risk of spread and the impact it could have on people. The president of the Dominican Society of Infectious Diseases, Clevy Perez, states that the Dominican authorities have to make the epidemiological surveillance more efficient with studies to determine variants, greater control at airports, in the requirement of vaccination […]