Storm warning in the Caribbean; Hurricane Epsilon leaves swells to the north

Miami (USA) – A sizeable low-pressure area southwest of Grand Cayman Island has a 90% chance of becoming a storm within 48 hours in the Caribbean, while Hurricane Epsilon, already far from the northeastern-bound Bermuda Islands, produces “high currents” along the North Atlantic coast. Epsilon, the tenth hurricane of the Atlantic season, has sustained 75 miles per hour (120 km). At 9.00 GMT, its center was located 335 miles (570 km) north-northeast of Bermuda and 815 miles (1,315 km) southwest of Cape Race, on the Canadian island of Newfoundland. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Epsilon is expected to continue moving northeast with a rapid increase in travel speed tonight, continuing into the early hours of next week. The observatory indicates that the strong swell produced by Epsilon […]