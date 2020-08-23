Storm Laura continues to pass through Dominican territory

SANTO DOMINGO.- Storm Laura continues its passage through the Dominican Republic, leaving strong winds and rains throughout the national territory. The National Meteorology Office indicated that the tropical storm continues to move while interacting with the Dominican relief through the Central Mountain Range’s southern slope. Onamet said that, despite this, Laura maintains a very compact ​​cloudiness area with intense convective cells, which are producing heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and windy conditions. This, especially about La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Greater Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Peravia, Azua, Barahona, Independencia, Bahoruco, San Juan, La Vega, Monsignor Nouel and Pedernales. Occasional downpours are also observed in the rest of the country. The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) maintains the tropical storm warning from Cabo Engaño to […]