Storm Beta threatens the US coast and Hurricane Teddy heads to Bermuda

Tropical Storm Beta moves slowly across the Gulf of Mexico toward the southern coast of the United States this Saturday, making landfall as a hurricane next week. Simultaneously, Hurricane Teddy, Category 3, threatens Bermuda, according to the National Center for Hurricanes (NHC). The federal agency issued tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge alerts this Saturday for Louisiana and Texas, where Beta could make landfall. Beta began a westward turn today, according to the most recent NHC bulletin, which placed it about 305 miles (495 km) east southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and about 245 miles (395 km) south of Lake Charles (Louisiana). The storm is slowly moving northwest at 3 miles per hour (6 km/h) and has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h). Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy […]