Sting 2022 Reveals Lineup – Skeng, Jahshii, Jada Kingdom, Valiant & More

Sting has announced the full line-up for the return of the music festival for the first time in almost a decade.

On Saturday, the official Instagram account for the music festival revealed the line-up list for what seems to be the final listing. The list notably misses quite a few big name acts in the form of veteran artists like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and others like Agent Sasco, Ding Dong, etc.

However, there are quite a number of younger artists who are no doubt among the hottest in the music game right now, including Skeng, Silk Boss, Jahshii, Jada Kingdom, Valiant, 450, and Bayka.

The other headlining artists are Shane O, Jahvillani, Daddy 1, Malie Don, Kraff, Chris Martin, Govana, Etana, Jamiel, Shaneil Muir, Dovey Magnum, Topmann, Gyptian, Rhumba, YGF Pablo, and Kip Rich.

The event will also see several female artists featured on the line up including Pamputtae, Rebecca, Moyann, Stalk Ashley, Vanessa Bling, Honey Milan, Lanae, and Sita, all set to perform. The other performers include Chris Gayle, Deno, Unknown Gringo, Bonafide, Posh Gad, Laalee, Franco Wildlife, Jafrass, Jupitar from Quna, Brysco, and Droop Lion.

Sting 2022 will be held on December 26 at Plantation Cove, Ocho Rios, in St. Ann, and VIP tickets are going for $15,000, while general admission is $8,000.

Supreme Promotions Limited returning as the promoter for this year’s staging alongside The Sting 2022 management team.

The return of Sting has been viewed with skepticism as many are of the view that the old style of dancehall clashes is not over with. Some of the most memorable Sting moments include clashes between Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, Ninja Man and Bounty Killer, and Vybz Kartel and Mavado, to name a few, while others like Lady Saw, Spice and other females have had a chance to solidify their careers and fan bases.

In announcing the return of the festival, the organizers back in July noted that the intention was for the event to maintain the same style.

“Sting is the ultimate Colosseum where lyrical masters unleash their lyrical projectiles with the intention of emerging the ultimate victor,” Sting principal said in a statement.

“[Sting] holds the platinum microphone categorization as the seminal and only true stage for the grooming of young, not-so-young, and popular dancehall artistes in the art of stagecraft and lyrical mastery, before a live and interactive audience.”