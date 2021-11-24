State Bank exec the key to stealing million$

Santo Domingo.- The operations manager of the Reservas Bank of Venezuela Avenue, Esmeralda Ortega Polanco, linked to the Coral 5G money laundering network, was key for the military to carry out illicit transactions in the banking system, without alerting the authorities. This is stated in the request for detention, which established that the group of soldiers in the Coral 5G case carried out their illegal operations without raising an alert, due to the fact that banking authorities had a close relationship with members of the criminal network, which facilitated carrying out transactions. The defendant and operations manager of said branch, in the area of irregular handling of funds from the Tourist Security Corps (CESTUR) and the Presidential Security Corps (CUSEP), facilitated the military to make deposits of the resources stolen […]