Stanleytown man caught with 28.6 kg marijuana after attempting to flee cops

Black Immigrant Daily News

Members of the Mahaica Police Station Anti-Crime Patrol, headed by a Woman Sergeant, on Friday night nabbed a Stanleytown, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) resident with 28.6 kilograms of marijuana after the man failed in his attempt to escape the pursuing ranks.

He was nabbed at about 22:50 hrs.

According to reports, members of the Mahaica Police Station Anti-Crime Patrol were on duty in the vicinity of Helena #1 Public Road at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, when they observed a black motorcar, bearing Registration #HD 2099, overtook several vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge at a fast rate of speed, heading west.

The ranks attempted to stop the motor car but it sped away. The police ranks pursued the car with aid of the siren and loud hailer, indicating to the driver to stop but he refused.

The vehicle instead sped into Jonestown and subsequently hit a GPL utility pole at Belmont, Mahaica. This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which ended up in a trench.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and again attempted to escape with two bulky bags.

However, he was apprehended and the ranks proceeded to search the bags in his presence during which they unearthed a total of nine (9) black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Edward was told of the offence and escorted to the Mahaica Police Station, where he was placed into custody pending charges.

NewsAmericasNow.com