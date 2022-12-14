St. George’s University to hold information sessions on pursing higher education, December 12, 2022, Continue Reading →

Black Immigrant Daily News

Students planning on pursuing higher education are invited to one of two information sessions hosted by the St. George’s University.

The activities specifically target students of the Community College, but are also open to anyone desirous of attending the St. George’s University or considering an institution of higher learning.

Attendees will learn about the programs, scholarships and student support services offered by St. George’s University and will have an opportunity to engage the presenter in a question-and-answer segment.

The first session will be held tomorrow at Lecture Theatre TWO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Villa campus and will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The second session will take place on Wednesday December 14th and is scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Lagoon Hotel in Ratho Mill.

Both sessions will be facilitated by the institution’s Associate Dean of Admissions, Colin Dowe.

