Spice The Most Streamed Female Dancehall Artist In 2022 On YouTube

Spice is celebrating a big year in dancehall in 2022 despite a health scare in the 4th quarter of the year.

The Queen of Dancehall was the most streamed dancehall artist globally on YouTube last year and was the top ten most streamed dancehall artist on the platform across the globe, a true testament to her global star power. Despite being in the game for over two decades, Spice continues to grow her reach and catalog by attracting a broader audience to her music.

In reflecting on a big year, Spice wrote, “Besties 2022 was a great year for us. Thank you all so much for making me the Most streamed Female Dancehall Artist on YouTube this year with 406 Million views.”

There is much more for Spice to celebrate, including attending the Grammy Awards for the first time, being officially crowned the Queen of Dancehall at the 2022 staging of Reggae Sumfest, releasing her second album, Emancipated, and dominating several reggae and dancehall charts.

“I released my Second Album #Emancipated as an independent artist which went #1 on Multiple charts worldwide and peaked #7 on the Reggae #Billboard chart,” she added on Instagram. “I broke the internet with the uncut edition of Tape measure video. Another great highlight of the year was with the beautiful #Fine9 ladies that went #1 on the USA ITunes chart.”

Among the hits Spice released last year were “Tape Measure,” “Sexercise,” “Clap Clap,” “Different Category,” and “Jiggle,” featuring Demarco and Meeka. She also released a surprise single, “World Apart,” with her longtime collaborator Vybz Kartel.

Since sharing her message on New Year’s Day 2023, Spice has been getting a lot of support from her loyal fan base. “You’re the Queen of Stage you always performed your songs live on Stage you never had your songs be playing and be singing over it. You’re a true dancehall performer,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you. It was a phenomenal year Queen. Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for us all. We miss you a lot and can’t wait for you to drop new music and showcase your talent,” another fan wrote.

While she hasn’t been very active on social media as she recovered from a ruptured hernia that led to her hospitalization in November last year, the dancehall veteran did take time out to send holiday wishes to her fans while sharing some new photos of herself spending the Christmas holiday with her family in Atlanta.