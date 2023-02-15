SOEs declared for Clarendon, St Ann and West Kgn after crime surge Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government has declared two-week states of emergency (SOEs) for the parishes of Clarendon and St Ann, as well as the West Kingston police division.

In making the announcement, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the emergency measure was necessary following a “surge in criminal activities in these areas”. It said the SOEs took effect at 12:01am Wednesday and will remain in force for 14 days.

“The declaration of States of Public Emergency will allow the security forces to carry out targeted operations to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs and their networks and prevent the occurrence of serious crimes,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Stating that the safety and security of all Jamaicans remain the top priority of the Government, the prime minister urged citizens to cooperate with the security forces while the SOEs are in effect.

“Organised gangs are the main source and cause of violence, leading to fear and terror in some communities. The Government must protect innocent citizens from these criminal gangs and, therefore, must act,” Holness added.

The governor-general normally declares the SOE after receiving advice from the heads of the security forces.

In justifying this latest SOE, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson noted that murders were up 200 per cent in the Clarendon division while shootings are up 100 per cent. This is against the backdrop that murders are down 26 per cent nationally when compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

Anderson shared that there have been 15 murders and four shooting incidents in the central Jamaica parish up to February 12.

And the top cop said early gains in St Ann have been reversed, with murders running 22 per cent higher when compared with the similar period last year. There were 11 cases of murder in the garden parish up to February 11; in nine of those cases the gun was the weapon of choice.

With 17 murders and 12 shooting incidents up to February 10, the West Kingston division has recorded the highest number of homicides since the start of the year, driven by ongoing gang activity.

The commissioner said this represents a 31 per cent increase in murders and a 20 per cent rise in shooting incidents over last year.

The Government has resorted to declaring SOEs for two weeks at a time since it lost the support of the parliamentary Opposition which has argued that the routine use of the emergency measure is unconstitutional. The Opposition also insists that the regular use of SOEs have rendered them ineffective in the fight against crime.

Beyond the initial two-week declaration, a two-thirds vote is needed in both houses of Parliament to extend the measure for up to three months at a time. The government does not have a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Since withdrawing its support from the SOEs last November, this marks the third time that the Holness-led Government has declared SOEs, the last previous declaration being on December 28 when eight parishes were named.

