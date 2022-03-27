Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs Hilariously Reacts To Male Birth Control Pills

Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs had the most hilarious reactions to news of a male birth control pills hitting the market.

The news that a male birth control pill is close to hitting the commercial was released two days as new research claims that a pill under study was found to be 99 percent effective in mice.

Research presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) reported that human testing of the non-hormonal male contraceptive could begin as early as late 2022.

“Scientists have been trying for decades to develop an effective male oral contraceptive,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student involved in the research.

The research report claimed that when given orally to male mice for four weeks, it was found have 99 effectiveness in preventing pregnancy in female mice. The male mice were able to impregnate the female mice after coming off of the pill 4-6 weeks prior.

Despite the reassurance that the pill would be non-hormonal and there is no side effect detected, the news has spread on social media as many react with doubt and jokes. Birth control pills currently do not exist for men, but there are effective control options for women, including hormonal pills, patches, and the like. The pills’ effect on women has seen women putting on weight, particularly at their hips and butt.

Among those who do not trust the pill are Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs, who hilariously predicted that men would grow hips and butts if they use a male birth control pill.

“how mfs on that male birth-control finna be looking,” Snoop Dogg captioned a photo showing a man with muscular butt, hips, and thighs in skin-tight jeans.

Freddie Gibbs also reacted. “Y’all n****Z gon take the male birth control pill and grow a a**,” Freddie joked on Twitter.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to men joking about the pill for men. “Now they have no room to blame women for having children out of wedlock,” one said.

“Dudes don’t even drink water we can’t expect them to take this,” another person said.

“Or you can take it and not worry about women “trapping” you. You can fully take control of your own reproduction,” another woman added while a man was adamant about taking the pill.

“I’d rather mop an ocean than take that pill,” a man said.