SLTA Launches Saint Lucia Jazz, Today – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will host the official launch of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival this evening, at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

“This week indeed will be an amazing one as we see the launch of the revamped Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival,” Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, said yesterday, at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

“The arts component will be a critical part of the festival along with all of the other creatives who will get a chance to showcase their talents on an international stage.”

Earlier today, the minister met with the agencies responsible for the approval of mass crowd events in Saint Lucia to find efficient ways for event promoters to host activities.

– Advertisement –

He said: “As we gear up for Jazz, Carnival, Emancipation, Jounen Kweyol and all of our other festivities, we must ensure that the safety of all patrons and the wider public are protected. The event sector is growing and is becoming a prominent part of the Creative Industries, thus it is necessary to provide an enabling environment.”

The official launch of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will be broadcast LIVE on the National Television Network (NTN), channel 122, and via the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com