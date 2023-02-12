Sinach appointed as Global Ambassador of Dominica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nigerian gospel singer Sinach has been reportedly appointed as a global ambassador to Dominica.

Sinach, whose real name is Osinachi Egbu, shared the news via her verified Instagram and Facebook page on Thursday night, February 9, 2023.

Sinach, known for her popular renditions like “I know who I am” and Way Makeer”, reposted an article from Business Today on her appointment which she revealed was contained in a letter signed by Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and presented by Janet Charles, the Acting High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the UK.

The role was established, to rebrand and reposition Dominica as a prime tourist and investment destination.

“Given your international reach with a following of over 1.8 million and having demography listeners and followership cutting across over 100 countries, your assignment will be to assist in the promotion of the Commonwealth of Dominican’s national interest in various fields and more specifically to use your global influence to promote the Commonwealth of Dominica as an attractive destination for tourism and investment,” Skerrit stated.

In 2022, Sinach traveled to Dominica with a group of over 20 people to celebrate her 50th birthday at the Kempinski Spa and Resort.

