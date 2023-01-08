Shots Fired At Degazon – One Man Dead And A Woman Injured – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

One man is dead, and a woman is nursing gunshot injuries after a shooting incident at Degazon on Saturday.

The man, identified by police as twenty-year-old Ray J. Modeste, was on a motorcycle with a female passenger when they came under gunfire.

Emergency responders from the Gros Islet fire station received a call for assistance at about 10:32 pm.

The responders said the male victim was ‘unresponsive’ when they arrived, while the female has penetrating wounds.

Both were transported to the OKEU Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced the man dead at about 11:00 pm.

And the 19-year-old female victim was reported in stable condition at the time.

Saint Lucia has now recorded two homicides for the year.

