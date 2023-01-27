Shooting incident in St Lucy Loop Barbados

Shooting incident in St Lucy Loop Barbados
Black Immigrant Daily News

Shooting incident in St Lucy

Friday Jan 27

More details to come

39 minutes ago

Lawmen are at the scene of a shooting incident at Rock Hall, St Lucy.

Police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the incident with Loop News.

More details to come.

