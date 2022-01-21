Shenseea’s ‘Lick’ Debut At No. 1 On iTunes, Reveals Debut Album ‘Alpha’ Release Date

The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Shenseea’s latest song, “Lick,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is the first off her upcoming debut album Alpha. The song debut at No. 1 on the Hip-Hop/Rap