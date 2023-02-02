Shenseea Serving New Look and Promise Fans New Music Coming

Shenseea has shocked fans as she debuted a new hairstyle on Wednesday, where she chopped off her beautiful long hair for an 80s mullet look.

For some people, it’s just hair, and it will grow back, and for Shenseea, that’s not an issue as the artist shared the new look with her 6 million fans on Instagram.

The artist debuted several photos showing the front, side, and back as she gave muse – in case anyone else wants to go for the mullet. Even Rihanna was spotted sporting the popular hairstyle last year, but it has not caught on as much. However, Shenseea is giving confidence and swag with the new look.

“She competes with no one, no one can compete with her,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

Shenseea via IG @shenseea

The artist stunned in an outfit featuring shades of green, an olive-green leather skirt, and what looks like a spandex lime green off-shoulder top. The rapper wore sunglasses with modest gold hoop earrings.

Shenseea also shared a photo from the back showing the hairstyle that tapers at her neck but a tiny curly ponytail trailing down her back by the waist area. She also shared a video showing off her nails and hairstyle up close.

In the meantime, fans and followers complimented Shenseea for the look. “Then a who this???” Romeich wrote.

Chloe Bailey wrote, “love the short hair!!! Omg”, while London On Da Track shared the sunglasses emoji.

Bobby Lytes, B Simone, and many others also shared the fire emojis.

Meanwhile, some fans also questioned whether the artist was ok with chopping off her long beautiful hair. “I hope this is a wig shen,” one follower wrote. “She cut it or issa wig,” another fan asked.

“The only two to ever do this hairstyle and kill it is you and Riri,” another follower said.

Shenseea also told her fans that new music is on the way as he has been working on her sophomore album. “I’m on the last lap of completion so real soon,” she told one fan who asked when the album is coming.