Shenseea Says ‘Bob Marley Bigger Than Michael Jackson’ Igniting Debate

Shenseea ignited a heated debate after tweeting “Bob Marley is bigger than Michael Jackson.”

The dancehall singjay knows how to stir the pot and get her fans going, and she’s done it again with the controversial comparison of who is the bigger artist in the form of Bob Marley or Michael Jackson. Shenseea made the statement on Twitter on Thursday, which has now gone viral. The statement saw many Americans opposing the view, while some Jamaicans agreed with her.

Bob Marley is a legendary reggae artist who is well-known for his music of peace and love and who continues to influence generations of people when it comes to Rastafarianism and reggae music. The artist’s music was made in an era where he challenged the status quo, including the Apartheid conditions in South Africa, and his music continues to be regarded in the same light as the Marley legacy continued by his children ensures that the artist’s music lives on.

On the contrary, Michael Jackson often referred to as the ‘King of Pop,’ is also a very popular artist known around the world for his infectious music and dance. The artist continues to influence the younger generation who push his music and style in the likes of Chris Brown and others, and this year, his third and biggest studio album, Thriller, turns 40 years old, something fans have been raving about in memory of the certified hitmaker.

Shenseea’s statement elicited great debate as many of her fans made points to either disagree or agree with her.

Shenseea / Twitter

“Bob Marley’s status is ‘Legendary.’ Michael Jackson is the ‘King of Pop.’ 100 years from now people will still be listening to Bob’s music because their lyrics will always be relevant. Can’t say the same about MJ. It’s 40 years since Bob’s passing and he’s still current all over,” one fan wrote.

“Michael jackson’s music will definitely be alive 100 years from now as well because there are people who still listen to him. his music is timeless,” another fan offered to counteract another fan.

It seems that some fans also had jokes’ with one fan leveling the argument by posting a screenshot that revealed that both of the artists were 5 feet 7 inches tall each, so none was “bigger” than the other.

“Influence is Measured in Different Ways. There’s a Hair Style Called ‘Bob Marley,’ There’s No Such Hair Style as ‘Michael Jackson’ There’s a Day Called ‘Marley Night,’ No Such Day as ‘Jackson Night’ I Can Also Tell You That Marley’s Best Track is More Popular Than MJ Best Track,” another fan said.

Bob Marley / 56 Hope Rd

“She said bigger. Not more famous. Bob had two public attempts on his life simply because his influence. MJ never had to weather that storm. Nobody was starting riots with the police because of MJ. Nobody was throwing teargas at MJ concerts bcuz his music was affecting the govt,” another fan wrote.

It seems that many of Shenseea’s fans agreed with her. The dancehall star has not commented on the topic since sending out the tweet late Thursday evening, but some supporters of Michael Jackson think she might be a bit biased towards Bob Marley since they are both Jamaicans.

Both MJ and Bob are two of the most impactful musicians in history, and despite their early deaths, both are still having a lasting impact on the world through their music. But one may argue that Bob Marley’s universal message of peace, love, and unity resonates with people on every continent of the world. The reggae legend’s music of uplifting was also a refuge for a lot of people during the global pandemic, as evident in the massive increase in streaming of songs like “One Love” and “Redemption Song.”

Michael Jackson might’ve sold more records than Bob Marley, but the Jamaican legend vastly outshines the King of Pop in impact and influence.

Perhaps a Bob Marley and Michael Jackson Verzuz can settle the debate.