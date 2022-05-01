Shenseea Reacts To Male Fan Smitten By Her Performing “Lick”

Shenseea knows how to court controversy with her music, and it seems that the singer was tempted by a fan during her recent performance in Ontario, Canada.

A video of the singer has been shared online with a male fan who appeared as if he was ready to risk it all for the singer after she began to perform her song “Lick.” The controversial song talks about sitting on her man’s lips and his mind- all metaphors for oral sex.

The fan appeared bedazzled by the Jamaican beauty as she rubbed his head while singing a line from the song. It seems that Shenseea also caught the drift from the fan sharing a confession of her own on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I really wanted to put my vagina in that man’s face last night while performing lick buttttt,” she tweeted.

“Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted on the Billboard 200 Chart at No. 103 and was No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae chart while also charting among the Top 10 on Apple Music and Spotify.

The singer received criticism for the song content due to the taboo nature of oral sex practice in dancehall.

She previously spoke about the expectations of her fans and even family members when it comes to the topics she chooses to sing about.

“They were saying ‘oh they need condoms for their ears, and I’m like what y’all gon do because at the end of the day I’m an adult now and I make songs for all ages but this specific song is for adults, you feel me?” Shenseea said.

The dancehall singer did say that her family is very supportive of her decision to choose freely the topics she sings about.

In the meantime, Shenseea, who was set to perform in Ontario at three shows over the weekend, has had to cancel due to a vocal cords issue. In an interview with a local show host, a hoarse Shenseea shared she was upset at having to cancel the show.

She also wrote on her Instagram that she was forced to cancel the shows to avoid further injury to her vocal cords.

“Sorry I couldn’t get to take mad pics last night but a big thank you to Canada for being so understanding and having my back last night. Y’all knew my voice wasn’t well but y’all backed me up!” she wrote.

“As much as it pains me I now have to cancel my other 2 shows this weekend because my voice desperately needs rest.. I will reschedule both shows at a later date,” she added.