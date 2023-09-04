Shenseea Found Inspiration At Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour In LA

Shenseea was dazzling at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour stop at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Jamaican baddie was among several celebrities at the tour stop over the weekend, with other celebrities in attendance, including Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Kris Jenner, Lil Durk, and more. Doechi also made a surprise appearance opening the show for Queen Bey.

Shenseea stayed true to the Renaissance World Tour theme, donning a shiny Gucci fit that hugs her curves and pairing it with a white crystal embossed cowboy hat. “In order to be an inspiration, you have to be inspired! #renaissanceworldtour,” she wrote.

ShenYeng was in attendance with her road manager, Dizzy Clean Face, and other members of her team. The dancehall star, who is currently trying to crossover into the American mainstream market, is busy working on her sophomore album, due sometime later this year. But in between performing at various events for her fans and recording new music, ever so often, she popped out looking snatched.

On Sunday (September 3), Shenseea shared a few photos and clips from her attendance in the sky box while Beyonce thrilled the audience. In one clip, Shenyeng sings the lines for “Love on Top” as Beyonce performs the song that is featured on her fourth studio album, 4. The track, which was released on September 12, 2011, is currently certified four times Platinum after selling over 4,000,000 units in the United States. The song earned Beyonce a Grammy win for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Shenseea recently performed her new song “My Bad” with The Chainsmokers at the band’s Party Never Ends show at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The show saw a record turnout from fans, with some 18,798 patrons cramming inside the venue. The song debut on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart last month with strong streaming numbers.

In the meantime, the “Shenyeng Anthem” singer is getting ready to release her new solo song this month. She has been previewing the track over the past few weeks, telling fans she can’t wait to drop it.