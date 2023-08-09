Shenseea Earns Another Billboard Charting Song With The Chainsmokers

Shenseea has earned herself another entry on a Billboard chart thanks to her feature on The Chainsmokers’ new single “My Bad,” climbing the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart this week.

The song entered the chart earlier on on its debut week and is expected to continue to climb as fans rave about the track’s catchy lyrics reminiscent of the mid-2000s dance and EDM era. The song, which was released a little under two weeks ago, is to be featured on The Chainsmokers’ fifth studio album TCS5 set for release later this year.

The rising Jamaican pop artist shows off her vocals in the song, coming in at the chorus, “Don’t go thinking like that, you know I want you so ba-bad.”

Andrew Taggart, one-half of The Chainsmokers, opens the song, “I know we set rules, but what can I do? / I think of your body when I’m back in my room / Maybe I’m confused, you’re giving me clues / Alone with my thoughts and now they’re all about you.”

The remaining current members of The Chainsmokers are Alexander “Alex” Pall, and the group was first started in 2012 with four members. Speaking with TT Torrez in a recent interview, Shenseea says working with the group was a “legendary” experience and praised them for their work ethic saying they were easy to work with and very accommodating.

As for Shenseea, she earned her first Billboard entries in 2022, starting with “Obsessed” and then “Diana.”

“Obsessed” features Rihanna collaborator Calvin Harris and singer Charlie Puth, debuting on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart at No. 76.

Her second song, the Afrobeats hit single “Diana,” was her first ever Billboard U.S Hot 100 entry. The song, which sees Shenseea alongside Afrobeats artists Fireboy DML and Chris Brown, debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart.

Shenseea is a Grammy-nominated artist after being on Kanye’s Donda. The album was nominated for Album of the Year.

She was also featured on three other Grammy-nominated projects – Masego’s Studying Abroad, which was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. She is featured on the track “Silver Tongue Devil.”

The other project is Major Lazer’s Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), which was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album also at the 2022 Grammys. She was featured on the song “Tiny.”