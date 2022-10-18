Shaneil Muir Says She’s Is Leaving Dancehall For Christianity In Tearful IG Live

Shaneil Muir says that she has been ignoring the call of God and has not found peace in dancehall music.

Just a day after reports surfaced that she had collapsed from exhaustion and had to be hospitalized, the “Top Gyal” addressed fans in an Instagram Live, where she became emotional as she spoke about disobeying the call of God. In the video, Shaneil was moved to the brink of tears as she explained her internal conflict.

“I will never find happiness and peace in this world until mi turn mi life ova fully to God,” she said at the beginning of a clip from the live session.

The “Yamabella” singer also shared that she was experiencing issues with her manager but bravely declared that nothing can break her as it only pushes her closer to God.

“Mi say to him say nuh badda feel say mi a go chu dis and me feel no way bout it, because guess wah, all a weh mi a face now, it a move mi closer to God,” she firmly said.

She continued, “Mi have a calling pan mi life and God a knock pan mi door and mi never a answer. I will never find peace and I will never be happy if mi nuh start do mi duty weh God have set fi mi,” she said teary-eyed.

Muir hinted that she would the world of dancehall behind and joined the Christian faith.

“The Bible seh what does it profit a man to gain the world an’ lose him soul? I going stop wid dis dancehall an’ mi aguh step out an’ go back to mi God. An’ dis time, mi mek a vow seh yuh see when mi tap, nothing can bring me back. Nothing can bring me back,” she said.

The artist has not revealed anything about her hospitalization, but she spoke about her mental health and spiritual health.

“A dat alone matter to mi. Mi nuh business bout money. Dis world nuh deserve mi,” she said, adding that the loss of income is foremost on her mind, but her faith in God is strong.

“Yuh see me? Mi God bless and I have never lost faith in God,” the artist said. “Nuh matta how mi sin before Him. My God is forgiving and nuh matta weh mi do inna Him eyes, He’s forgiving and as long as mi have life, He has made it possible to come before Him and ask fi forgiveness. Mi nah guh mek because of weh happen now, mi mek di wrong choice. Nah guh mek di wrong choice.”

“Yuh see everything weh ah happen, my worries is that if mi stop now, how mi aguh find mi food lata?” Muir continues. “How mi aguh reach yasso? How mi aguh get dis—how mi aguh pay mi bills? But yuh know weh di voice seh to mi?! God is yuh provider, Shaneil.”