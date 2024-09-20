Shaggy Drops Three New Tracks 

News Americas, New York, NY, October 3, 2024: Grammy Award-winning and Diamond-selling reggae superstar Shaggy has just dropped three new tracks as part of his latest project, the Badman Riddim. The songs – “Selector Pull It” featuring Olaf Blackwood, “Rude Bwoy Sumthin” by Junior Cat, and “Sitt’n Fi Chat” by Spice – pay homage to legendary producer Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes and offer a fresh take on Michael Prophet’s classic track, Gunman.

FLASHBACK – Jamaican reggae singer and DJ, Orville Richard Burrell, known as Shaggy, seen here performing on stage as part of the ‘Coca-Cola Flow Fest 2023’ reggaeton music Festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, has released three new music videos. (Photo by Essene Hernandez/ Eyepix Group) (Photo credit should read Essene Hernandez/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Badman Riddim brings a modern 2024 twist to the iconic reggae and dancehall sounds that Lawes pioneered in the 1980s. Shaggy, known for global hits like “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic,” is not only celebrating Lawes’ influence but also collaborating with contemporary artists to keep that classic reggae vibe alive for a new generation of fans.

Shaggy teams up with Olaf Blackwood on the track “Selector Pull It,” a lively anthem that blends traditional reggae rhythms with modern beats. Junior Cat’s “Rude Bwoy Sumthin” offers a gritty, energetic performance that harkens back to the raw essence of dancehall, while Spice’s “Sitt’n Fi Chat” showcases her signature bold and confident style, bringing a powerful edge to the riddim.

Fans can also enjoy the official music videos for all three songs, now available for streaming on YouTube:

Olaf Blackwood ft. Shaggy – Selector Pull It – WATCH IT HERE

Spice – Sitt’n Fi Chat: Watch Here

Junior Cat – Rude Bwoy Sumthin: Watch Here

Shaggy’s career spans over three decades, with numerous chart-topping hits and awards under his belt. He gained worldwide fame in the 1990s with tracks like Oh Carolina and Boombastic, cementing his place in reggae and pop music history. His 2000 single It Wasn’t Me became a global sensation, reaching Diamond status for its sales and downloads. In addition to his musical success, Shaggy is known for his philanthropic work, especially through his Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation, which supports children’s hospitals in Jamaica.

With the release of Badman Riddim, Shaggy continues to evolve his sound while paying respect to the reggae and dancehall roots that shaped his career. The new songs are poised to be fan favorites, combining nostalgia with fresh energy.