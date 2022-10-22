Serani’s Dancehall Classic “No Games” Certified Platinum In The UK

Serani scores his first UK platinum plaque for his classic “No Games.”

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced on October 21, 2022, that the song surpassed 600,000 units in sales in the UK, making it eligible for platinum status. “No Games” is Serani’s biggest hit to date, landing him several accomplishments and chart success over the years. The track was released in 2008 by Phase One Music and Rockstone Media after the dancehall singer signed a two-album deal with the label.

The song was co-produced by Serani, who self-produced most of his songs, along with Linton “TJ” White, and released on the famed Unfinished Business riddim. Other crediting acts on the production side of the song include Dave Kelly, who is credited for the instrumental, and Fabian Marasciullo, who was responsible for mixing the track.

“No Games” was also the lead single off Serani’s 2008 No Games album, which spawned hits like “Mama Still Hungry” and “When It’s Cold Outside.” The project peaked at No. 3 on the US Reggae Chart and No. 77 on the US R&B chart. In 2020, Eminem sampled “No Games” on his song “Farewell” off his Music to Be Murdered By album.

The dancehall singjay credited his personal dating experiences and Vivica A. Fox and Morris Chestnut’s 2001 movie, Two Can Play That Game. He also attributes Wayne Wonder’s “Dreamland” for inspiration.

Serani is still dropping new music on the airwaves after being in the business for decades. His new song “It’s My Birthday” was released on Friday this week. In August, he released the single “Say Yes!” and in July, he released “My Style” on the Money A Di Target Riddim. In March of this year, the singer linked up with Kabaka Pyramid on their collab, “Gonna Be Alright.” He also made an appearance on Sean Paul’s Live N Livin album last year on the single “Protect Me.”

Aside from being an accomplished artist, Serani is also a gifted music producer with production credits on Sean Paul’s The Trinity album, where he produced two songs, including the smash hit “We Be Burning.” Over the years, he has also produced songs for Bounty Killer, Mavado, Bugle, Alaine Laughton, and many more.