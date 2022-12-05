Searchers have found Items belonging to Missing Teen

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: OBSERVER Update: Shamar’s sister Shauntelle confirms these items found alongside a pair of pants do belong to the autistic teen.

Shamar’s backpack

Their mom was overcome with emotions and has since left the search team.

However, all volunteers including ABSAR, RPFAB and The Blue Dragon Fly Foundation have convened at the pond close to where Shamar’s belongings were found.

Shamar’s slippers

Searchers have found the backpack, slippers, and shirt of missing autistic teen Shamar Harrigan close to a pond in Willikies.

Shamar’s shirt

