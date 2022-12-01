Sean Paul Is 2022 Top Streaming Dancehall Artist On Spotify Globally

Sean Paul remains on top of Spotify world wide thanks to the strength of his catalog and continued presence with new music and touring.

Nine Jamaicans have featured on Spotify Wrapped’s Global Spotify list as the streaming platform releases the end-of-year streaming numbers showing artists’ music performances for the year. The platform released the top 10 artists who made the Global Spotify chart for the most streams, with Sean Paul leading in the first place.

The only non-Jamaican is Burna Boy in second place, followed by Shaggy in third, Stefflon Don in fourth, Shenseea in fifth, Popcaan in the sixth, Damian Marley in seventh, Vybz Kartel in eighth with Spice in ninth, and Koffee rounding off at 10th place.

Other Spotify Wrapped data released regarding Jamaica were the Top Albums streamed in Jamaica which included Masicka leading with number one for his album 438. There are only three Jamaican albums on the list, with the other two being Koffee’s Gifted at fifth place and Shenseea’s Alpha at number nine.

The other top streamed albums in Jamaica for 2022 include Doja Cat‘s Planet Her, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, BTS’s Proof, Burna Boy’s Love Damini, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, and The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM.

In the meantime, the top 10 dancehall songs on Spotify Wrapped sees Sean Paul and Shaggy dominating the Spotify Global chart.

In first place is Sean Paul featuring Dua Lipa’s “No Lie,” which has 815 million streams on Spotify the song saw new life this year after going viral on Tik Tok and Instagram Reels. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” came in second, Sean Paul’s “Temperature” in third, Shaggy featuring Rik Rok’s “It Wasn’t Me” in fourth place, Dave featuring Burna Boy’s “Location” in fifth place, “Go Down Deh” by Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Spice in sixth place, Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran’s “For My Hand in seventh, “Get Busy” by Sean Paul in eighth place, Shaggy featuring Rayvon’s “Angel” and Burna Boy in 10th place with “On The Low.”

As for Reggae Music, six of the top 10 songs were by Bob Marley, but Music Youth’s “Pass The Dutchie” came out on top at number one. The song became immensely popular in 2022 after featuring as a soundtrack in the hit series Stranger Things 4. Reggae Band UB40, which is also celebrating 45 years since the debut of their first album, also has the No. 4 song with “Red Red Wine.”