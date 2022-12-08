Scotiabank ‘Christmas in the Park’ returns on December 14 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Scotiabank’s “Christmas in the Park” returns to the Emancipation Park on Wednesday, December 14 as the bank reignites the Jamaican Christmas spirit with a yuletide concert.

“Scotiabank ‘Christmas in the Park’ is a family-friendly musical experience featuring an excellent cadre of youth and professional performances that will undoubtedly spark the Christmas spirit for all patrons,” shared Yanique Forbes-Patrick, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications.

“The concert also provides the opportunity for us to help promote positivity and togetherness in the community while showcasing the amazing talent of our young people,” she continued.

The 2022 staging will be produced by veteran performer and cultural ambassador Dahlia Harris and feature student performers from the Charlemont High School band; Edna Manley College; Half-Way Tree Primary; and Vaz Prep School, young soloist Maylin Dillon and others.

The students will share the stage with gospel recording artiste Jermaine Edwards – the headline performer.

To top off the evening, the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation will be making several charitable donations to community organisations that support the empowerment of youth and disadvantaged persons including the Salvation Army, United Way of Jamaica, and the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS).

The bank will also be joined by several partners including Caribbean Dreams, Grace Kennedy, Cal’s and Wisynco to further fete patrons in attendance at the Park.

Forbes-Patrick noted that the return to normalcy following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled the Bank’s decision to stage the event.

“Our entire team of Scotiabankers are feeling the Christmas spirit and are on board with the efforts of the Bank and the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation to bring cheer and hope to those around us. We want everyone to come on out, enjoy themselves as we countdown to and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas on December 14,” Forbes Patrick said in closing.

Gates open at 5 pm and admission is free.

NewsAmericasNow.com