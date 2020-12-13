Santo Domingo East, a city that “advances” with potholes in the streets and piles of garbage

In recent months, residents of the area have sustained “the cry in the sky” due to the large amount of trash accumulating because the truck passes with very little frequency. Santo Domingo East, DR When you enter the territory of Santo Domingo East, in each of the signs and signals that proclaim “welcome” is reflected the slogan of “city that advances” and the denominated municipality head of the province Santo Domingo, has grown so much demographically as socioeconomically that it has become the demarcation with the most people in the Dominican capital. However, this progress, which has brought with it commercial plazas, subway stations, and housing projects, has been eclipsed by the constant piles of garbage found in most of the most populated areas of the sector. In the last […]