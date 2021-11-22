Santiago merchants assure that their Black Friday offers are real

They claim that they have ensured that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception to lure the consumer. The Association of Businesses of the Center of Santiago (Asecensa) assured this Monday that the offers placed on the occasion of Black Friday are genuine. Jose Octavio Reinoso, president of the organization, said that they had taken care that the discounts announced for a holiday are not deception only to lure the consumer. The business leader reported that the 110 business houses affiliated with the entity he directs have offers ranging from 10 to 50 percent off. The merchants began with their offers this Monday and will extend it until Saturday 27 of the current month. Jose Octavio indicated that the stores would support the Cibao Savings and Loans Association, whose entity will additionally finance […]