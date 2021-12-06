Santiago goes vertical despite pricier materials

Santiago.- Santiago continues to grow vertically. This is evidenced by the dozens of apartment towers and real estate projects under construction in different parts of the city, as well as the extension of national and international investments in banking, industry and commerce. This is evidenced by the dozens of apartment towers and real estate projects under construction in different parts of the city, as well as the extension of national and international investments in banking, industry and commerce. Landy Colon, president of the Cibao Association of Promoters and Builders of Homes (Aprocovici), argues that Santiago is in a very special moment of development, despite the increase of up to 30 percent of homes as a result of the rise in materials . He assures that the real estate impulse […]