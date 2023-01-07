Sand trucks operators to relocate to Providence

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sand trucks to move operation from Ruimveldt Industrial Site to Providence (Filed Photo)

Public Works Ministers Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar this morning met with sand truck owners and operators, who ply their trade in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara Public Road, to discuss relocation from their current operating space.

During the engagement, the ministers informed the drivers of the complaints being made by businesses, which have been affected by them operating at the Industrial Site area, as well as the danger of them operating from the side of the East Bank Highway.

Public Works Ministers Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar meeting with sand truck operators to discuss their relocation

“Our engagement with you today is to see how we can get an arrangement work out. Weknow a lot of households are depending on you, and people in construction aredepending on you, but relocation is a must, and with this relocation, we can guaranteethat everyone will know where to find you, your work will not be hindered, we will putthat out there, everyone will know where to find you,” Minister Edghill guaranteed thetruckers.

“I spoke with President Ali as well, and he said to engage you to get a temporary locationuntil we get a more permanent space for you,” Minister Indar added.

Meanwhile, with both sides agreeing that an alternative is urgently needed, the outerparking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, which entry is from ‘Red Road’ has beenidentified.

Sand truck operators agreed to relocate to Providence, EBD

“There is a parking lot between here (the Stadium) and the Princess Hotel, we can getthat open and situated for you so that you can come and park and sell your sand.Minister Indar has already engaged the Minister of Culture Youth and Sports on thematter and he has given the go-ahead,” Minister Edghill stated.

A team from the Ministry of Public Works will visit the area in the coming days toensure the parking lot is cleared and outfitted to accommodate the trucks.

The ministers will also meet with the taxi drivers plying their trade from the mainentrance of the parking facility, to discuss relocation as well, while a meeting withvendors who are currently operating from the side of the road just outside the parkinglot is also on the schedule.

Approximately 15 sand truck operators/ drivers attended today’s meeting.

