Samana focuses on film industry to promote tourism

The Samana Tourism Cluster (CTS) and the Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies of Samana (AHETSA) considered that the film industry should have the best advantages to promote tourism in this coastal province, thanks to its local and international projection. In the framework of the VII Annual Meeting for the Tourist Development of Samana, representatives of both organizations explained that they see the impulse for the arrival of visitors to the coastal province in the seventh art. At the same time, the sectors involved in the development of tourism in the same expressed the importance of continuing to join efforts and betting on its positioning as “a film destination.” “We must continue working together to grant the film industry the greatest advantages and amenities, as well as the order and […]