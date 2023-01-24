Saint Lucians Invited To Pre-Register For Free Dental Services – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs members of the public requiring dental services during the United States Military Medical Mission to Saint Lucia –Wednesday March 8 to Wednesday March 22, 2023, that pre-registration and scheduling arrangements are ongoing at the following dental clinic locations:

Dental Clinic locationDays Available for pre-registrationTelephone NumberGros-Islet PolyclinicMonday to Friday4687636Babonneau Wellness CentreMonday to Friday4687721La Clery Wellness CentreMonday to FridayAnse-La-Ray Wellness CentreMonday to Friday4687809Vieux-Fort Wellness CentreMonday to Friday4687996Dennery HospitalMonday to Wednesday and Friday4687659Soufriere HospitalTuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays4687609Micoud Wellness CentreTuesdays and Thursdays4687961

Pre-registration, assessments and scheduling are necessary to ensure the required planning and coordination of the upcoming medical mission.

The US Military Medical Mission shall be providing minor surgical and dental procedures and medication free of charge to residents in need of the care being offered.

Dental services will include extractions, fillings, caries stabilization and dental hygiene-related services/cleaning and intra operative extractions. These procedures will be carried out at the La Clery Wellness Centre from 8.30am to 4.30pm from March 8 to March 22, 2023.

Individuals participating in the pre-registration, assessment and scheduling are to walk with an official form of identification.

For further information on this mission, contact can be made with the Community Wellness Centres or through the Office of the Chief Medical Officer at 468-5386 or Bureau of Health Education at 468-5349.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

