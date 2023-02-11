Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Concludes Successful Sales Mission To Guyana

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, through its Caribcation Brand and in partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority, led a sales mission in Guyana from February 1st – 6th, in preparation for the introduction of new direct service between the two countries, on British Airways, beginning March 27, 2023.

The mission tapped into the vastly expanding Guyanese market to promote Saint Lucia’s tourism to attract more visitors. Led by Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the delegation included the Marketing Manager for the Caribbean Region, Events and Sports- Christopher Gustave, and the CEO and Business Development Manager of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association, Noorani Azeez and Juliet Sutherland, respectively.

“The mission is a first within the Guyana market and forms part of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s growth strategy to increase tourism in the Caribbean region. The Authority recognizes this as an opportune time for both countries to capitalize on the twice-weekly service from London’s Gatwick International Airport to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana via Saint Lucia. Saint Lucia is home to many Guyanese nationals and vice versa, so we share similarities in our history and culture”. Remarked Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Saint Lucia’s sales strategy included a “Lunch and Learn” session for forty-seven travel advisors, media engagements, and a business mixer with the Guyana Tourism Authority, CARICOM leaders, the Guyana Chamber of Commerce, and related partners on February 3.

– Advertisement –

The wider Guyanese population is now more informed about Saint Lucia following the Saint Lucia showcase at Giftland Mall in Guyana on February 4.

The interactive showcase welcomed thousands of enthusiastic patrons who learned of Saint Lucia’s adventure, culinary and romance offerings, wellness options, and much more.

Visitors to the showcase were delighted to interact with and purchase on-the-spot packages with hotel partners; Stolentime by Rendezvous, BodyHoliday, Bay Gardens Resorts, and Harmony Marina Suites and engaged with knowledgeable Guyanese-based travel agents who joined the showcase.

Of the thousands who visited the Caribcation Saint Lucia Showcase, one lucky patron will walk away with an all-expense paid 5-night trip for two to the Bay Gardens Beach Resort. The draw is scheduled for February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., and the winner will be announced live on Caribcation Saint Lucia’s social media channels.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority aims o target the Guyanese diaspora, expanding expat population and the business community for leisure and business travel through an integrated advertising campaign.

The delegation is confident that the recently concluded mission will help to sensitize the Guyanese market further and increase the number of visitors from Guyana to Saint Lucia, with British Airways serving as another option to the destination alongside Caribbean Airlines and InterCaribbean.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com