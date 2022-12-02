Saint Lucia Has Influenza Vaccines – ‘Eligible’ People Urged To Get Vaccinated – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health has announced the availability of influenza vaccines in Saint Lucia and urges all ‘eligible’ individuals, especially those at risk, to get vaccinated.

In a statement on Friday, National Immunisation Manager Tecla Jn Baptiste explained that the flu is a contagious and potentially severe respiratory disease.

According to Jn Baptiste, it that can result in unfavorable outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization, anddeath.

” For this reason, it is important for persons, especially the vulnerable, to be vaccinated against the virus causing the flu,” the senior Health Ministry official observed.

Her complete statement appears below:

